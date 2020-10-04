India's nCoV tally crosses 65 lakh, deaths 1,01,782
Gaurav Pardeshi

NEW DELHI :

India has recorded a fresh spike of 75,829 nCoV cases during the past 24 hours, taking the country's tally past 65 lakh mark, the Union Health Ministry data said ...

