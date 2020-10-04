India's nCoV tally crosses 65 lakh, deaths 1,01,782

<p><strong>NEW DELHI :</strong></p><p>India has recorded a fresh spike of 75,829 nCoV cases during the past 24 hours, taking the country's tally past 65 lakh mark, the Union Health Ministry data said on Sunday morning.</p>.<p>Presently the nation's total case count stands at 65,49,374.<br><br>Also, the peninsular registered 82,260 cured/discharged cases in the same duration which has pushed the total recoveries so far to 55,09,967.<br><br>Meanwhile, there were 940 deaths due to the highly contagious virus since Saturday, pushing the death toll to 1,01,782 till date.<br><br>Active case-load on the country has decreased by 7,371 on Sunday, and presently India is home to 9,37,625 active cases of the novel Coronavirus.<br><br>In terms of percentage, the active cases are 14.32 per cent, recovered at 84.13 per cent, and the deaths 1.56 per cent.<br><br>According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), as many as 11,42,131 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, taking the total cumulative samples tested since the beginning of the pandemic till Sunday to 7,89,92,534.<br><br>Meanwhile, Maharashtra continues to remain the worst affected state with maximum case count as well as in terms of maximum active cases.<br><br>Globally, the United States continues to remain the most-infected, followed by India and Brazil.<br></p>