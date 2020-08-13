India's nCoV recovery rate improves to 70.77 pc

NEW DELHI :

India's COVID recovery rate on Thursday improved to 70.77 per cent after 56,383 recoveries were recorded in the past 24 hours, pushing the total number of cured/discharged cases near 17 lakh-mark, Union Health Ministry said in its daily update.



According to the Union Health Ministry data, 16,95,982 patients have so far recovered, exceeding the active number of cases by 10,42,360.



The active cases in the country now stand at 6,53,622.



Meanwhile, the death toll has increased to 47,033 after 942 people lost their lives to the pandemic since Wednesday, further reducing the death percentage to 1.96



The overall infection tally increased to 23,96,637 on Thursday.



A total of 2,68,45,688 samples have been tested for COVID as per the Indian Council of Medical Research till Tuesday.

