India's nCoV active caseload at 2.54 lakh

<p><strong>NEW DELHI: </strong>India's total active COVID-19 caseload has significantly dropped to 2.54 lakh (2,54,254) today (Friday), the Union Health Ministry update said. This is the lowest after 179 days. The total active cases were 2,53,287 on July 6. The present active caseload consists of just 2.47 percent of the total positive cases.</p>.<p>Daily new cases in the country in the recent days have been around 20,000. The new cases in the last 24 hours were 20,035 whereas 23,181recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours. Recoveries outnumbering daily new cases from last 35 days have ensured a consistent decline in active cases. The total recovered cases are nearing 99 lakh (98,83,461).</p><p>The gap between Recovered Cases and Active Cases, that is steadily increasing, has crossed 96 lakh and presently stands at 96,29,207. The difference in the New Recoveries outnumbering New Cases has also improved the Recovery Rate to 96.08 percent today (Friday).</p>