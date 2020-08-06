India's Covid tally nears 20 lakh-mark with 13 lakh recoveries registered

NEW DELHI :

India's COVID-19 tally reached 19,64,537 on Thursday, with 56,282 cases being reported in a day with recoveries rising to 13,28,336, including 46,121 in past 24 hours, Union Health Ministry said in its daily update.

The recovery rate has gone up to 67.62.There are 5,95,501 active cases of corona virus infection in the country presently.

The number of deaths has further reduced to 2.07 per cent in the country as 904 patients succumbed to corona virus infection in past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 40,699.

On a brighter note, the number of recovered cases have exceeded the active ones by 7,32,835.A total of 2,21,49,351 samples have been tested for COVID-19 as per the Indian Council of Medical Research till Wednesday.