India's Covid tally breaches 14 lakh-mark

NEWS DELHI :

With 49,931 people testing positive for corona virus in a day, India's COVID-19 tally crossed 14 lakh mark on Monday, according to Union Health Ministry.On a positive note, the fatality rate in the country continues to improve and currently stands at 2.28 per cent while total recoveries has touched 9,17,567.

India has one of the lowest fatality rates in the world.Total COVID19 positive cases stand at 14,35,453 including 4,85,114 active cases and 9,17,568 cured/discharged/migrated, the health ministry said. The country's death toll rose to 32,771 with 708 fatalities being recorded in a day. The fatality from COVID currently stands at 2.3 per cent in India as compared to the global average of about 4 per cent.

The recoveries on Sunday is one of the highest ever recoveries in a single day. 31,992 COVID-19 patients were cured and discharged in the last 24 hours. The recovery rate has now inched closer to 64 pc.

The gap between active patients and recovered patients have crossed 4 lakh and currently stands at 4,32,454.For the first time, a record number of more than 5 lakh tests have been conducted in a single day.

With 5,15,472 samples tested in the last 24 hours, the cumulative testing stands at 1,68,06,803.Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched coronavirus testing facilities in Noida, Mumbai and Kolkata via video conferencing on Monday.

"In Covid-19 fight, we have come to a point where we do not lack awareness, scientific data is expanding, resources are increasing," the PM said during the launch."These labs will not remain restricted to testing of Covid-19 but will be expanded for testing of many other diseases including Hepatitis B & C, HIV, & Dengue in future," Mr Modi added.