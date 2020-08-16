India's Covid recovery rate improves to 71.91 pc

NEW DELHI :

India's COVID recovery rate on Sunday improved to 71.91 per cent, after the country recorded 53,322 cured/discharged cases during the past 24 hours, with total recoveries crossing 18 lakh.



According to the Union Health Ministry, 18,62,258 persons have so far defeated the virus across the country.



However, the active cases of the contagion are now at 6,77,444 across the country, as per government data.



After 944 people reportedly losing their battle to the contagion in the past 24 hours, fatalities in India due to COVID till date across the country have increased to 49,980.



The death percentage presently stands at 1.93 per cent, as per government data.



Overall contagion tally across the nation now stands at 25,89,682 so far, the Union Health Ministry's update said this morning. On the brighter side, the recovered cases have exceeded the active cases by 11,84,814.



A total of 2,93,09,703 samples have been tested for COVID as per the Indian Council of Medical Research till Saturday.