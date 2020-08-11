India's COVID recovery rate improves to 69.80 pc

NEW DELHI :

India's COVID recovery rate on Tuesday improved to 69.80 per cent after 47,746 patients were cured/discharged in the past 24 hours, according to the health ministry data.

The overall tally of the pandemic in India has now reached 22,68,676 till date with 53,601 new infections being reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 45,257 with 871 fatalities being reported in a span of 24 hours, it stated.

So far, the total number of patients who have defeated the disease now stand close to 16 lakh, with the figure at 15,83,490.Active case load on the country at present is 6,39,929, as per government data.

On the brighter side, the cured/discharged cases have exceeded the active cases by 9,43,561.

Meanwhile, the country conducted 6,98,290 COVID tests on Monday and according to the ICMR a total of 2,52,81,848 tests have been conducted since the beginning till yesterday.