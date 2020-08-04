India's COVID recoveries cross 12 lakh mark

NEW DELHI :

India's COVID recoveries on Tuesday crossed 12 lakh mark after the country recorded 44,306 cured/discharged cases with the rate of recovery improving to 66.31 per cent.

So far, 12,30,509 cases have been recovered till date across the country.

The active case load on the country at present stands at 5,86,298, the government data said. On the brighter side, the recoveries in India have exceeded the active cases by 6,44,211 on Tuesday.

Total Covid cases tally of the nation has now reached 18,55,745 till date. Pandemic fatalities after a fresh spike of 803 deaths in the past 24 hours have now mounted to 38,938.

However, the death percentage at present is 2.10 per cent, the government data added. A total of 2,08,64,750 samples have been tested for COVID as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) till Monday.

Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Bihar are the states with the maximum active cases of the contagion, having minimum of 20k active cases presently.