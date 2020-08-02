India's COVID recoveries climb over 11 lakh

NEW DELHI :

Recovered cases of the contagion are increasing at a steady pace, and India has registered 51,255 recoveries in the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry said.

The total number of cured/discharged cases till date in the country now stand at 11,45,629, with the recovery rate improving to 65.44 per cent, the government data added.

On the brighter side, the recoveries in India have exceeded the active cases by 57,7,900.

However, India's overall COVID-19 contagion tally on Sunday climbed past 17 lakh mark, and the total case count of the novel corona virus across the nation registered till date now stand at 1,75,0723 (including the recovered, fatalities and active cases).