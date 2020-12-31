‘India’s COVID-19 response is quite outstanding’

<p><strong>NASHIK: Sangita</strong> <strong>Reddy</strong>, Jt Managing Director of Apollo hospitals enterprises, member of Steering Committee on Health for the 12th Five Year Plan 2012-17 by the Planning Commission, Govt of india, also the past President of Federation of indian Chambers of Commerce and industries, spoke to Deshdoot times on the current health scenario and affordability of health care services.</p><p><strong> Q: How do you rate the present scenario in India? What do you think needs to be done on priority?</strong></p><p><strong> A</strong>: This scenario has two sides; data and statistics show that there is a shortage of beds, shortage of primary health care facilities, infant and maternal mortality rate is high, On the other hand, currently in India, some of the most advanced health care is also available and India’s COVID-19 response and its supportive health care systems, vaccine generation has been outstanding so far. There are many aspects we can be proud of our country in terms of health care. We will go ahead with an enhanced focus on primary health care, implementation of Ayushman Bharat scheme so that we can move towards universal health coverage, and everybody will have access to advanced healthcare with the combination of public and private working. I believe that in the next decade, every Indian will have access to healthcare. We will focus on prevention. The capability of Indian doctors and nurses is well recognised. Artificial intelligence teleradiology is also playing a pivotal role as far as India’s healthcare scenario is concerned. The role of ‘Infodamic’ is very important i.e, conveying to the public how to get appropriate treatment and how to get value for money.</p><p><strong> Q: What is Apollo’s general philosophy in dealing with the present pandemic?</strong></p><p><strong> A:</strong> Number one, we have to take care of patients. We created facilities either in isolated rooms, wings, or separate blocks to create positive pressure into those rooms for appropriate air circulation. We got available adequate PCs and materials. We trained our staff. We enabled 4500 beds under the Stay-i concept. We have among the largest RT-PCR testing facilities in the country, along with antibody and antigen testing. We have ramped up our app Apollo 24x7 either to deliver telemedicine or counselling. Apollo health plan, Apollo Kavach, training programme for staff, health care workers, and dedicated recovery clinics as part of rehabilitation is an ongoing process.</p><p> <strong>Q: Affordability in the health sector is an issue. How and what do you propose to strengthen health affordability?</strong> </p><p><strong>A: </strong>Advanced health care is not something that every person can afford. Health insurance is the only way. The whole country should get covered. Outpatient treatment should also get covered under health insurance. The cost of preventive healthcare should also be given due attention.</p><p><strong>Q: How do you see the overall Indian business scenario at this juncture? </strong></p><p><strong>A: </strong>Covid has a tremendous negative impact on the business. GDP contraction was minus 7%. We will have a positive scenario while looking at 2021. Many industries have made a comeback with 70% of their performance. Many retail sectors are also opening up. While the other sectors were badly affected, the hospital sector has also been very badly affected. I think businesses are now picking up. India must continue to look forward positively at the Financial Year 21-22. If we can create a positive GDP and 12% growth rate in the next three years, then we will be able to achieve a 5 trillion dollar economy.<strong> </strong></p><p><strong>Interviewer: Sandip Chavan</strong></p>