India's Covid-19 recoveries nearing 26 lakh

NEW DELHI :

Even as 77,266 new infections were reported in the past 24 hours, there was some relief as India's Covid-19 recoveries neared 26 lakh.



Altogether 60,177 patients recovered in the past 24 hours taking the Recovery Rate among the Covid-19 to 76.28 per cent. Effective treatment of the positive cases has resulted in a progressively dipping Case Fatality Rate, which is pegged at 1.82 per cent Friday.



An official release here said today that active cases accounted for only 22 per cent of total Covid cases at present.



The number of recoveries stood at nearly 3.5 times the active cases, which comprised 21.90 per cent of the total cases.



Higher number of recoveries has led to a constantly growing difference between recoveries and active cases. Crossing 18 lakh, the difference was pegged at 18,41,925 today.



In the past five months, more than three-fourths of Covid-19 cases have recovered and less than 1/4th was active now.



The Centre has led the country-wide response and management with steady ramping up of the hospital infrastructure through the three-tiered Dedicated Covid facilities - Dedicated Covid Hospitals (DCHs) with ICU bed and ventilators, for critical care management; Dedicated Covid Health Centres (DCHCs) with oxygen beds and doctor on call facility; and Covid Care Centres (CCCs) with isolation beds.



As on date, the country has 1,723 DCH, 3,883 DCHC and 11,689 CCC with a total of 15,89,105 isolation beds, 2,17,128 oxygen supported beds and 57,380 ICU beds.