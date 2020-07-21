India's contagion tally climbs to over 11.5 lakh, Toll rises to 28084

NEW DELHI :

India's corona virus (COVID-19) tally crossed the 11.5 lakh-mark on Tuesday, after the nation recorded 37148 fresh infections in the past 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry update said. The COVID-19 confirmed cases reached 1155191.

Of these, the active cases presently stand at 402529, according to the Health Ministry update.Since the past several days, the number of fresh infections have rapidly increased in the country.

Deaths due to the virus have now mounted to 28084, after 587 more people reportedly lost their lives to the contagion in the last 24 hours. On the brighter side, with improving recovery rate, the total cured nCoV patients across the nation rose to 724578.

The margin continues to increase towards the recoveries as compared to the number of present active cases.Meanwhile, a total of 1,43,81,303 samples have been tested for COVID as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) till Monday.