Deshdoot Times

India's Active nCoV caseload continues to decline

24,712 tested positive in the past 24 hours
India's Active nCoV caseload continues to decline
Abhishek Vibhandik
india
health ministry
COVID-19
Union Health Ministry
Subscribe now to get unlimited access

We're glad you're enjoying Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live. Login and subscribe to continue reading this story.

Already a user? Login

Related Stories

Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com