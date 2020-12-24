India's Active nCoV caseload continues to decline

<p><strong>NEW DELHI: </strong>The active COVID-19 caseload of the country stood at 2,83,849 today (Thursday), the Union Health Ministry update said.</p>.<p>The share of active cases in the total positive cases has further shrunken to 2.80 per cent. A net decline of 5,391 cases from the total active caseload was registered in the last 24 hours.</p><p>Daily recoveries have outnumbered the daily new cases since nearly a month (27 days). In the last 24 hours, only 24,712 persons were found to be COVID positive in the country.</p><p>During the same period, 29,791 new recoveries were registered ensuring drop in the active caseload. India has recorded less than 30,000 daily new cases continuously since the last 11 days.</p>