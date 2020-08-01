India's active Covid caseload climbs past 5.65 lakh

NEW DELHI :

Active caseload of COVID-19 in the country on Saturday reached 565103 after witnessing a spike of 19785 such cases in the past 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry update said here.

Recovered cases on the other hand were also increasing at a steady pace, as the country recorded 36569 recoveries since Friday, as per the government data.

The total number of cured and discharged cases across the nation so far surged to 1094374. The recovery rate across the nation stood at 64.53 per cent, the Union Health Ministry said.

The death toll also mounted to 36511 till date as 764 deaths were reported across the nation in the past 24 hours due to the contagion.