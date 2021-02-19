Deshdoot Times

Indian ad spends to grow by 23.2% in 2021

India will see a major ad recovery in 2021
Indian ad spends to grow by 23.2% in 2021
Geetika Sachdev
GroupM India
Indian ad spends
Subscribe now to get unlimited access

We're glad you're enjoying Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live. Login and subscribe to continue reading this story.

Already a user? Login

Related Stories

No stories found.
Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com