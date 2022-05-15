Deshdoot Times

India wins maiden Thomas Cup title

Abhishek Vibhandik

BANGKOK: Indian men’s badminton team scripted history on Sunday as they lifted maiden Thomas Cup title after beating 14-time champion Indonesia 3-0 in the final at Impact Arena. World championships silver medallist Kidambi Srikanth, who was in a red-hot form in the tournament, sealed the tie for India after registering 21-15, 23-21 win over Jonatan Christie in the third rubber. It was young Lakshya Sen, who gave India a winning start with a come-from-behind 8-21, 21-17, 21-16 win against world no 5 Anthony Ginting.

This was his second successive win over the world no 5 Indonesian shuttler. The 20-year-old Indian had defeated Ginting in the German Open round-16 match in straight games 21-9, 21-9 earlier this year. Then, the men’s doubles joined the party and extended the lead 2-0 as they defeated the scratch pair of Mohammad Ahsan and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamlujo 18-21, 23-21, 21-19 in the second rubber before Srikanth took India to the historic win.

Srikanth held a healthy 8-2 lead in the beginning of the first game but Jonatan equalised 8-all with six points in a row, before the Indian head on to breather with 11-9 advantage and extended it to 15-13 after the break.

Then, Jonatan levelled it up 15-all but it was not enough for him to go past Srikanth as he earned six straight points to go a game up with 21-15 score. Both the shuttlers fought toe-to-toe to held a lead in the second game but it was the Indian, who held 11-8 advantage at half way stage.

The momentum kept swinging and the scores were 19-all. Then, Jonatan reached to game-point opportunity which was saved by Srikanth with his clever net play. The Indonesian quickly took second game point which again saved by the Indian.

Nashik
india
Maiden Thomas Cup Title
India creates history

