India, Uzbekistan standing together against terrorism: Modi

<p><strong>NEW DELHI: </strong>Prime Minister Narendra Modi today (Friday) said that India and Uzbekistan are standing together firmly against terrorism and have similar concerns over separatism, extremism and fundamentalism.</p><p>Modi held a virtual summit with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.</p><p>In his opening remarks, the Prime Minister also said that India wants to further deepen its development partnership with Uzbekistan, and cited growing cooperation between the two sides in diverse sectors including defence and agriculture.</p><p>“We have similar concerns over extremism, fundamentalism and separatism… We both are standing firmly together against terrorism,” Modi said.</p><p>On regional issues, he said an Afghan-led and Afghan-controlled process is required to restore peace in Afghanistan.</p><p>He further added that it was important to preserve the gains of the past two decades in Afghanistan.</p>