India tour of Australia to kick off from November 27

Melbourne

India will kick off their tour to Australia with a three-match ODI series starting November 27, followed by as many T20Is and four Tests, Cricket Australia announced today (Wednesday).

The ODIs will be a part of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League, while the Tests will count towards ICC World Test Championship points.

The Indian team along with the support staff will arrive in Australia on November 12 and will undergo a mandatory quarantine in Sydney prior to the first match of the tour.

After a period of quarantine for the visiting side, the teams will play the ODIs at the Sydney Cricket Ground (November 27, 29) and the Manuka Oval in Canberra (December 2).

The T20Is will be played in Canberra (December 4) and Sydney (December 6, 8).

This time, the Border-Gavaskar Trophy is a part of the ICC World Test Championship. The first Test will be a day/night affair, from December 17-21 at the Adelaide Oval. It will be India's first away day/night Test, adding historic significance to the contest.

The Melbourne Cricket Ground ( December 26-30) will host the Boxing Day Test, before the action moves to the Sydney Cricket Ground (7-11 January) and the Gabba (15-19 January).