India to receive 3 more Rafale fighter jets on Nov 5

New Delhi

India is expected to receive three more Rafale fighter aircraft on November 5 amid the simmering border standoff with China in eastern Ladakh since early May.

The first batch of five jets was inducted at Ambala airbase on September 10 in the presence of French Defence Minister Florence Parly and his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh.

As per the 2016 agreement, India will get 36 Rafales worth Rs 59,000 crore.

Meanwhile, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla will visit France later this week during his trip to European nations.

During the visit, he will hold high-level meetings at the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs with dedicated consultations on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) as India prepares to be on the high table from January.