India sees 94,372 fresh COVID cases, 1,114 deaths
Deshdoot Times

India sees 94,372 fresh COVID cases, 1,114 deaths

Gaurav Pardeshi

Gaurav Pardeshi

NEW DELHI :

India recorded 94,372 new COVID-19 cases and 1,114 fresh deaths in the past 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry update on Sunday.

...
Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com