India sees 94,372 fresh COVID cases, 1,114 deaths

<p><strong>NEW DELHI :</strong></p><p>India recorded 94,372 new COVID-19 cases and 1,114 fresh deaths in the past 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry update on Sunday.</p>.<p>With the new additions, the case tally of the second-worst hit country zoomed to 47,54,356 while the death toll surged to 78,586.<br><br>The number of cured/discharged cases clocked since Saturday stood at 78,399, the government data update said.<br><br>As per the official data, the total number of recovered has reached 37,02,595 in numbers and 77.88 in percentage. The fatality rate stands at 1.65 per cent.<br><br>The active case load on the country presently stands at 9,73,175, amounting to 20.47 per cent of the total cases registered.<br><br>Maharashtra remains worst affected state in the country, followed by Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.<br><br>According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), as many as 10,71,702 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, taking the total cumulative samples tested since the beginning of the pandemic till Saturday to 5,62,60,928.<br><br>Globally, United States continues to remain the most-infected with over 64 lakh cases, followed by India with over 47 lakh and Brazil with more than 42 lakh cases.</p>