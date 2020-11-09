India, Russia in touch for production of COVID-19 vaccine

<p><strong>NEW DELHI :</strong></p><p>India and Russia are in touch for production of COVID-19 vaccine ‘Sputnik V’ and Russia will transfer ’technology to India and Indian drug manufacturers for production of the vaccine. Four Indian companies have shown interest, official sources said.</p>.<p>In a social media blitz, Russia will launch a campaign across all social media platforms all over the world to provide up-to-date information and raise awareness about 'Sputnik V' using #Sputnik V hashtag.</p><p>The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Russia's sovereign wealth fund, and the Gamaleya National Center for Microbiology and Epidemiology, supported by international partners, will initiate the campaign focusing on the progress of Sputnik V clinical trials, production and mass vaccination in different countries, the Russian embassy said.</p><p>During the campaign, scientists of the Gamaleya Center will deliberate on the technology and creation of Sputnik V vaccine while people who received the Sputnik V inoculation, will share their experiences.</p><p>Sputnik V social media channels will also become the main platform for exclusive delivery of major news about the vaccine, publication of latest data on the number of people vaccinated and vaccine production data. The channels will also carry live events with major announcements and expert commentaries.</p><p><em>The information about Sputnik V will be available on the following platforms:</em></p><p><em>On Twitter – @sputnikvaccine, On Facebook - @sputnikvaccine, On Instagram - @sputnik_vaccine, On Youtube – Sputnik V</em></p><p>Sputnik V is the world’s first registered vaccine based on a well-studied human adenoviral vector-based platform. It currently ranks among top-10 candidate vaccines approaching the end of clinical trials and the start of mass production on the World Trade Organization’s (WHO) list. Russia submitted applications to the WHO for accelerated registration and prequalification of Sputnik V.</p>