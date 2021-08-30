India reports over 42K new nCoV cases

New Delhi

India reported 42,909 new COVID-19 cases and 380 fatalities in the last 24 hours as the positivity rate of the infection escalated to 3.02% in the country, the union health ministry said today (Monday).

The streak of daily positivity rate (2.41 per cent) was maintained below 3 per cent for the last 34 days, according to the official data.

The latest addition has pushed the cumulative case tally in the country to 3,27,35,939 whereas the death toll has climbed to 4,38,210 after 380 more people succumbed to the viral infection, according to the data.

The active caseload currently stands at 3,76,324 after reporting a rise of 7,766 cases in the last 24 hours, the figures showed.

The share of active cases has now risen to 1.13 per cent of the total COVID-19 cases, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, 34,763 more people recovered from the COVID-19 in the last 24 hours making the recovery count climb to 3,19,23,405. As per the data, the recovery rate is now 97.53 per cent. The union ministry stated that the weekly positivity rate (2.41 per cent) has been under 3 per cent for 65 days running now.

A total of 52,01,46,525 samples were tested up to August 29, 2021, for COVID-19. Of these, 14,19,990 samples were tested on Sunday, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

The country’s vaccination coverage has surpassed the cumulative figure of 63.43 crores, the ministry informed.