India rejects China’s attempt to raise Kashmir issue at UNSC

New Delhi :

After China initiated a discussion on Kashmir issues in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), India on Thursday rejected Beijing’s interference in its internal matters and urged it to draw proper conclusions from infructuous attempts.

India also said it's not the first time that China has raked up Kashmir issues in UNSC. They have not got much traction from the global community on it.

“We have noted that China initiated a discussion in the UN Security Council on issues pertaining to the Indian Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir. This was not the first time that China has sought to raise a subject that is solely an internal matter of India,” the External Affairs ministry said on Thursday.

“As on such previous occasions, this attempt too met with little support from the international community. We firmly reject China’s interference in our internal affairs and urge it to draw proper conclusions from such infructuous attempts,” it said.

India and China have been engaged into simmering tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. The tensions have also led to the killing of 20 Indian soldiers in the Galwan valley in a violent face-off with the China’s PLA on June 15.

India has retaliated to China by banning of 59 Chinese apps including Byte Dance's TikTok and WeChat.