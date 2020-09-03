India records highest spike of over 83k new COVID-19 cases

<p><strong>NEW DELHI :</strong></p><p>India has registered a record spike of over 83,000 new COVID cases in the past 24 hours, while its recovery rate improved further to 77.09 per cent, Union Health Ministry said in its daily update.</p>.<p>According to the recent data, on Thursday morning, there were 83,883 new cases recorded since Wednesday, the tallest single-day spike in cases so far, while country's overall COVID-19 tally has now reached past 38 lakh-mark with the figure standing at 38,53,406.<br><br>The total number of cured/discharged cases in the past 24 hours stands at 68,584, taking the recoveries count till date to 29,70,492.<br><br>The active caseload in the country at present stands at 8,15,538.<br><br>The fatality count of the nation has now increased to 67,376 after 1,043 more people died due to the virus since Wednesday, but, the fatality rate has now come down to 1.75 per cent on Thursday.<br><br>Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has said that it has conducted 11,72,179 tests in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 4,55,09,380 till date.</p>