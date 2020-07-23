India records biggest single-day spike of over 45k cases

NEW DELHI :

New coronavirus cases in India rose 45,720 in past 24 hours, pushing the total Covid-19 tally in India over 12 lakh mark on Thursday, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The death toll due to the disease rose to 29,861 with 1,129 fatalities reported in one day, while the total number of recoveries crossed 7.82 lakh.

The data updated today showed that the total number of COVID-19 cases stands at 12,38,635.

There are 4,26,167 active cases in the country, while 7,82,606 people have recovered and one person has migrated. In past 24 hours, a record 29,557 patients were declared cured, further expanding the difference between those who are active COVID patients and the recovered persons to 3,56,439.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 1,50,75,369 samples have been tested up to July 22 with 3,43,243 samples being tested on Wednesday.