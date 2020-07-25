India Post launches waterproof Rakhee envelopes

MUMBAI :

India Post, here, has launched a special kind of envelope to carry Rakhis to deliver them to their destinations in minimum time period. The envelope, a non-tear, water-resistant self-adhesive envelope with interplay of vivid colors throughout with a price of Rs 10 and to be available in all the post offices from Saturday, July 25th 'These envelopes bearing distinctive characteristics are an innovative attempt of India Post, Mumbai, to keep the spirit of love and festivity unabated, even at times of crisis and to strengthen the emotions of love and brotherhood amongst people", Postmaster General India Swati Pandey said.

She further said that all mails of Raksha Bandhan will be treated as first class mail, helping them reach their destination before/on the day of the occasion, by latest, at the cost of an ordinary mail.

The colourful design of the envelopes will facilitate its easy identification and aid quicker transmission. “Even during this critical period of partial lockdowns and challenges, India Post will ensure that all mails related to Raksha Bandhan reach their destinations”, the Post Master General added.

Similar special envelopes have been introduced in other postal circles as well.