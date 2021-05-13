India, Pak Army exchange sweets on Eid

Jammu: Indian Army and Pakistan Army today (Thursday) celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr on the Line of Control (LoC) at Poonch-Rawalakot Crossing Point and Mendhar-Hotspring Crossing Point in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Sweets and compliments were exchanged by the representatives of both the Armies in an atmosphere of bonhomie and festivities.

The ceremony is seen as a confidence building measures in the backdrop of recently agreed ceasefire between both countries. The gesture was appreciated by both the armies and expected to promote good will and mutual trust.