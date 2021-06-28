India overtakes US in Covid vaccines administered

New Delhi: India has overtaken the US in the total number of COVID vaccines administered so far, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said today (Monday). While India has administered over 32.36 crore doses so far since January 16, the US, where the vaccination drive started on December 14, 2020, has given more than 32.33 crore jabs.

'India's cumulative vaccination coverage has exceeded 32.36 crores yesterday. A total of 32,36,63,297 vaccine doses have been administered through 43,21,898 sessions, as per the provisional report. 17,21,268 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours,' the Ministry said. The new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21.