India observes 21 yrs of Kargil Vijay Diwas

NEW DELHI :

India is observing the 21st anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas on Sunday. Named after the successful 'Operation Vijay', Kargil Vijay Diwas is a day when the country pays homage to the Kargil War heroes and celebrates victory over Pakistan.

'Operation Vijay' was the name given to India's limited war against Pakistan after the neighbouring country occupied the high outposts in Jammu and Kashmir's Kargil in 1999.

On July 26, 1999, India successfully recaptured the Indian territories which were captured by the Pakistani intruders in the Kargil-Drass sector. The war was fought for over 60 days.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a tweet said, 'On Kargil Vijay Diwas, we remember the courage and determination of our armed forces, who steadfastly protected our nation in 1999.

Their valour continues to inspire generations. Will speak more about this during today’s #MannKiBaat, which begins shortly. #CourageInKargil.'