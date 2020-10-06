India, Myanmar agree on operationalization of Sittwe Port in Rakhine State
Deshdoot Times

India, Myanmar agree on operationalization of Sittwe Port in Rakhine State

Gaurav Pardeshi

Gaurav Pardeshi

NEW DELHI :

Aiming to further deepen their bilateral relations, India and Myanmar on Monday agreed to work towards operationalization of Sittwe Port in the Rakhine State in t...

Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com