India, Myanmar agree on operationalization of Sittwe Port in Rakhine State

<p><strong>NEW DELHI :</strong></p><p>Aiming to further deepen their bilateral relations, India and Myanmar on Monday agreed to work towards operationalization of Sittwe Port in the Rakhine State in the first quarter of 2021.</p>.<p>The discussion was held during Indian Army Chief Gen MM Naravane and Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla two days visit to Myanmar, starting October 4.<br></p><p>“The visit provided an opportunity to review the sustained progress in bilateral relations which have been marked in recent years by regular high-level visits and interactions,” the ministry of external affairs said in a statement here on Monday.<br></p><p>The army chief and the foreign secretary had called upon State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi and the Commander in Chief of Myanmar Defense Services, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, during their visit.<br></p><p>Gen Naravane met Vice Senior General Soe Win, Deputy Commander-in-Chief, Myanmar Armed Services, while Mr Shringla met U Soe Han, Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Myanmar.<br>Earlier, both sides had held extensive discussions in the areas of bilateral cooperation through virtual Foreign Office Consultations on October 1, 2020.<br></p><p>“Both sides agreed to further strengthen their partnership in connectivity projects, capacity building, power and energy, deepen economic and trade ties, further facilitate people to people and cultural exchanges, and broad-base their defense exchanges across all the three services,” it said.<br>It was also agreed to deepen cooperation to overcome the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.<br></p><p>They presented 3,000 vials of Remdesivir to the State Counsellor, symbolic of India’s commitment to assist Myanmar in its fight against the pandemic.<br>Mr Shringla indicated India’s willingness to prioritize Myanmar in sharing vaccines as and when these become available.<br></p><p>Myanmar appreciated India’s decision to provide debt service relief under the G-20 Debt Service Suspension Initiative, for the period up to December 31, 2020.<br></p><p>The two sides also discussed progress in the ongoing Indian-assisted infrastructure projects such as the Trilateral Highway and the Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport Project.<br></p><p>They exchanged views on an early initiation of work on fresh initiatives such as the upgradation of Yamethin Women's Police Academy, Basic Technical Training School and measures to provide long term sustainability to projects such as the Myanmar Institute of Information Technology.<br></p><p>Both sides noted the considerable progress made under the Rakhine State Development Programme (RSDP) and proposed finalizing projects under Phase - III of the Programme, including setting up of a skills training center.<br>During the visit, the Project Agreement on the upgrading of agricultural mechanization under the RSDP was also signed.<br></p><p>Shringla conveyed India’s support for ensuring safe, sustainable and speedy return of displaced persons to the Rakhine State.<br></p><p>The two sides discussed maintenance of security and stability in their border areas and reiterated their mutual commitment not to allow their respective territories to be used for activities inimical to each other.<br>The Indian side expressed its appreciation to Myanmar for handing over of 22 cadres of Indian Insurgent Groups to India.<br></p><p>India announced a grant of USD 2 million for the construction of the border haat bridge at Byanyu/Sarsichauk in Chin State that will provide increased economic connectivity between Mizoram and Myanmar.<br>A quota of 1.5 lakh tonnes of Urad (Vigna mungo) for import from Myanmar till 31 March 2021 was also announced.<br></p><p>The Centre of Excellence in Software Development and Training in Myitkyina, was also inaugurated virtually.<br></p><p>Shringla also inaugurated the Embassy Liaison Office in Nay Pyi Taw along with U Soe Han, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Myanmar.<br></p><p>The Myanmar side expressed appreciation for India's assistance in the preservation of cultural heritage, including the repair and conservation of Bagan pagodas which had been damaged in the 2016 earthquake.<br></p><p>The two sides discussed plans to install a bust of Lokmanya Tilak in Mandalay to commemorate his 100th death anniversary as it was during his incarceration in Mandalay jail that Lokmanya Tilak wrote Gita Rahasya, an exposition of the Bhagvadgita.<br></p><p>Other areas of cooperation in culture discussed included translation of Indian epics into the Burmese language.<br></p><p>Shringla congratulated Myanmar for successfully holding the Fourth meeting of the 21st Century Panglong Peace Conference and assured India’s continued support in sharing experiences in constitutionalism and federalism to assist Myanmar in its democratic transition.</p>