India is walking the talk on climate change: Javadekar

<p><strong> NEW DELHI :</strong></p><p>Minister for Environment Forests and Climate change Prakash Javadekar today (Thursday) said that the country is 'walking the talk' on the issue of climate change and is also asking other nations and global leaders to also do the same, that is being compliant with the Paris agreement.</p>.<p>Javadekar, while chairing the India CEO forum on climate change this morning, said that climate change is a very important issue which requires contribution and combined action from the entire globe. </p>