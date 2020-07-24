India COVID tally nears 13 lakh cases

NEW DELHI :

India's corona virus tally rose to 12.87 lakh after 49,310 fresh cases were recorded in the past 24 hrs, according to the Union Health Ministry data released on Friday.

While the confirmed cases stand at 12,87,945, the death toll due to the disease rose to 30,601 with 740 fatalities reported in one day. There are 4,40,135 active cases in the country, while 8,17,208 people have recovered and one person has migrated.

In the past 24 hours, a record 34,602 patients were declared cured, signifying further improvement in the rate of recovery in the country. This has further expanded the difference between those who are active COVID-19 patients and the recovered persons to 3,77,073.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 1,54,28,170 samples have been tested up to July 23 with 3,52,801 samples being tested on Thursday.