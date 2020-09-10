India clocks unprecedented surge of over 95k new COVID cases

<p><strong>NEW DELHI :</strong></p><p>India on Thursday clocked an unprecedented single day spike of 95,735 new COVID cases during the past 24 hours, while 1,172 more people succumbed due to the contagion in the same duration, the Union Health Ministry update said.</p>.<p>The escalation has pushed country's overall pandemic tally past the 44 lakh-mark with the figure currently standing at 44,65,863.<br><br>Talking of the fatalities, the toll has now zoomed past 75k mark, with 75,062 lives claimed by the virus till date.<br><br>The fatality rate currently stands at 1.68 per cent.<br><br>Active caseload on the country has also increased over 9 lakh and presently the country houses 9,19,018 active cases.<br><br>Cured/discharged cases from the Novel Coronavirus disease since Wenesday were 72,939, taking the total recoveries pan India to 34,71,782 so far with the recovery rate now at 77.74 per cent.<br><br>According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), in the past 24 hours, 11,29,756 samples were tested, taking the total tests conducted to 5,29,34,433, till date.<br><br>Globally, the United States of America remains at the top spot with over 62 lakh case count so far, followed by India at number two and then Brazil at third spot.</p>