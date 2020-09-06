India clocks record spike of over 90k cases
India clocks record spike of over 90k cases
Deshdoot Times

India clocks record spike of over 90k cases

Tally zooms past 41 lakh-mark

Gaurav Pardeshi

Gaurav Pardeshi

NEW DELHI :

India has clocked highest ever single-day spike of 90,633 new cases in the past 24 hours, pushing country's tally past 41 lakh mark on Sunday, the Union Health Ministry said in it...

Deshdoot Digital Dhamaka | देशदूत डिजिटल धमाका
www.deshdoot.com