India clocks record spike of over 90k cases

<p>NEW DELHI :</p><p>India has clocked highest ever single-day spike of 90,633 new cases in the past 24 hours, pushing country's tally past 41 lakh mark on Sunday, the Union Health Ministry said in its update.</p>.<p>With the new additions, the overall case count in the country has zoomed to 41,13,812.</p><p>Fatalities due the virus have reached over 70k after 1,065 more lives were lost since Saturday and the toll now stands at 70,626. The death rate currently stands at 1.72 per cent.</p><p>On the brighter side, 73,642 cured/discharged cases were recorded since Saturday and the recoveries have increased to 31,80,865 in the country with the recovery rate now at 77.32 per cent.</p><p>Meanwhile, the active caseload has also increased by 15,925 and presently there are 8,62,320 such cases across the nation.</p><p>According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), in the past 24 hours, 10,92,654 samples were tested, taking the total tests conducted to 4,88,31,145.</p><p>India is currently at the third spot across the globe in terms of maximum COVID cases, while Brazil is at the second and the USA on top with over 60 lakh cases.</p>