India, China agree to ensure troops exercise restraint along LAC

<p><strong>NEW DELHI :</strong></p><p>India and China have agreed to ensure their frontline troops exercise restrain, avoid misunderstanding and miscalculation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, where forces of two countries are engaged into border standoff since early May.</p>.<p>“The two sides had a candid, in-depth and constructive exchange of views on disengagement along the Line of Actual Control in the Western Sector of India-China border areas,” according to joint statement issued by India and China today (Sunday). </p>