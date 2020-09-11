India, China agree to 'disengage', maintain peace in border areas

<p><strong>NEW DELHI :</strong></p><p>India and China have agreed to ‘’quickly disengage’’ on the borders and expedite workto conclude new Confidence Building Measures (CBMs) to maintain and enhance peace and tranquillity in the border areas.</p>.<p>External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi who met in Moscow on Thursday<br><br>night on the sidelines of the of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting, agreed that border troops of both sides should ‘’continue their dialogue, quickly disengage,’’ maintain proper distance and ease tensions.'<br><br>In a joint statement issued after the nearly two and a half hour meeting, both sides agreed that ‘’differences should not be allowed to beome disputes’’ and both countries should take guidance from the series of consensus<br><br>of the leaders on developing India-China relations. Both Ministers had a ‘’frank and constructive discussion’’ on the developments in the India-China border areas as well as on India-China relations, the Joint Statement added.<br><br>The two Foreign Ministers agreed that the current situation in the border areas is not in the interest of either side and that both sides shall abide by all the existing agreements and protocol on China-India boundary<br><br>affairs, maintain peace and tranquillity in the border areas and avoid any action that could escalate matters.<br><br>The two sides also agreed to continue to have dialogue and communication through the Special Representative mechanism on the India-China boundary question.<br><br>It was also agreed in this context that the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China border affairs (WMCC), should continue its meetings.<br><br>The Ministers agreed that as the situation eases, the two sides should expedite work to conclude new Confidence Building Measures to maintain and enhance peace and tranquillity in the border areas, the Joint Statement added.</p>