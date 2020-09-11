India, China agree to 'disengage', maintain peace in border areas
India, China agree to 'disengage', maintain peace in border areas
Deshdoot Times

India, China agree to 'disengage', maintain peace in border areas

Gaurav Pardeshi

Gaurav Pardeshi

NEW DELHI :

India and China have agreed to ‘’quickly disengage’’ on the borders and expedite workto conclude new Confidence Building Measures (CBMs) to maintain and enhance p...

Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com