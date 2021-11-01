India better prepared to tackle Covid third wave: Dr. Jayalal

NASHIK: On the backdrop of India crossing landmark vaccination of over 100 crore people, National President of Indian Medical Association Dr. J A Jayalal while thanking the central government exuded confidence that the record vaccination will help protect against a possible third wave of the pandemic. “We will fight the possible third wave successfully as our health system has strengthened,” said Dr. Jayalal.

For the first time, IMA is hosting a national level ‘IMA Sports Olympics 2021’ in Nashik. Dr. Jayalal was speaking at a press conference held at IMA Hall in Shalimar. On this occasion, National Secretary Dr. Jayesh Lele, IMA Maharashtra President Dr. Ramakrishna Londhe, Dr. Suhas Pingale, Dr. Ravindra Kute, Shivkumar Utture, Dr. Anil Badoriya, Nashik IMA President Dr. Hemant Sonanis, Former President Dr. Aniruddha Bhandarkar, Dr. Prashant Deore, Dr. Rajshri Patil were present.

Dr. Jayalal said that he did not know when the third wave would come, but the good news was that most of India’s population has been vaccinated. The Indian Medical Association has been helping the government from the very beginning and is taking all possible steps to reach out to people in the community who are difficult to access. In some countries, the third dose of Covid-19 is administered. In India, too, the ICMR is likely to clarify on the third dose soon.

Participation of 1000 doctors

The Indian Medical Association has provided Olympics level facilities for the National IMA Sports Olympics 2021. Doctors, nurses, and all other health elements were busy for a year and a half during the pandemic. Dr. Jayalal said that this competition will help in relieving stress. He expressed happiness over the participation of over 1000 male and female doctors from different parts of India in this competition. On this occasion, Dr. Mangesh Kathe, Dr. Santosh Kadam, Dr. Sheetal Jadhav, Dr. Mayur Sarode, Dr. Prafulesh Mehta, Dr. Vishal Pawar, Dr. Vishal Gunjal were present.