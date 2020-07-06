India becomes third-worst COVID hit nation with tally crossing 6.9 lakh

NEW DELHI :

India on Monday climbed to the third spot in the list of the worst contagion hit countries after the country's confirmed cases surging past 6.9 lakhs, surpassing Russian Federation. Russia's tally at present stands at 681251.

After recording a sharp spike of 24248 fresh infections in the past 24 hours, the country's tally has now reached closer to 7 lakh, with the figure now standing at 697413, according to Union Health ministry's updateContagion fatalities across the nation have now mounted to 19693, after 425 more lives were claimed by the lethal virus in the past one day.

However, on the brighter side with the improving recovery rate, the number of cured and discharges cases have now reached 424432, and at present, the figure is 171145 more than the cases presently under active medical supervision across the country which are 253287.

According to the government data, 15349 patients were cured/discharged since Sunday.Meanwhile, as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), total number of samples tested for COVID till Sunday stand at 99,69,662.