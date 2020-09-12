India attends Intra-Afghan peace talks in Doha
India attends Intra-Afghan peace talks in Doha

Calls for safeguarding interest of minorities

Gaurav Pardeshi

NEW DELHI :

India attended the historic intra-Afghan Peace talks in Doha on Saturday with External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar asserting that the peace process must ens...

