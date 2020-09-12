India attends Intra-Afghan peace talks in Doha

<p><strong>NEW DELHI : </strong></p><p>India attended the historic intra-Afghan Peace talks in Doha on Saturday with External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar asserting that the peace process must ensure "interest of minorities, women and the vulnerable" and be "Afghan-led, Afghan-owned and Afghan-controlled".</p>.<p>Dr Jaishankar who participated in the deliberations through videoconferencing, said the peace process must respect Afghanistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and promote human rights and democracy.<br><br>It should also effectively address violence across the country, he added.<br><br>"Addressed the conference on Afghan peace negotiations at Doha today. Conveyed that the peace process must: Be Afghan-led, Afghan-owned and Afghan-controlled,Respect national sovereignty and territorial integrity of Afghanistan,Promote human rights and democracy (sic),’’ the External Affairs Minister tweeted.<br><br>He said the friendship between the peoples of India and Afghanistan is a testimony to the shared history between the two countries.<br><br>"No part of Afghanistan is untouched by our 400 plus developmental projects," he said and expressed confidence that this "civilizational relationship" would continue to grow.<br><br>While Dr Jaishankar participated in the conference through videoconferencing, J P Singh, Joint Secretary in the External Affairs Ministry, flew to Doha to be physically present in the meeting.<br><br>India had also attended the signing ceremony of the US-Taliban Peace talks in Doha in February.<br><br>The peace talks began after months of delay because an agreement on swapping of prisoners could not be reached between the parties involved Afghanistan government and Taliban .</p>