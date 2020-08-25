India adds 60,975 fresh COVID-19 cases, 848 more deaths

NEW DELHI :

India recorded 60,975 more COVID-19 cases and 848 deaths in the past 24 hours, while the recovery rate reached 75.92 per cent, Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.



With the latest additions, the total number of cases reached 31,67,323 while the death toll climbed to 58,390.



The total number of active cases are 7,04,348 and recovered 24,04,585, as per the update from the ministry.



According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), in the past 24 hours, 9,25,383 tests conducted, taking the total tests to 3,68,27,520.



The case tally climbed to 6,93,398 in the worst-affected state of Maharashtra, while Tamil Nadu registered 3,85,352 cases and the figure stood at 3,61,712 in Andhra Pradesh.



The death toll rose to 22,782 in Maharashtra, 6,614 in Tamil Nadu and 3,368 in Andhra Pradesh.



Globally, the United States remains the worst-infected, with more than 59 lakh cases, followed by Brazil, recording over 36 lakh infections. The US also registered the highest 1.80 lakh fatalities, while 1.15 lakh deaths were recorded in Brazil.



In India, at the third spot in terms of infections and fourth in fatalities, registered the first case and death on January 31 and March 13, respectively.