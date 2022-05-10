Independent enquiry committee for land acquisition scam

NASHIK: For the first time in the history of Nashik Municipal Corporation, they have been accused of large-scale corruption in a land acquisition scam. As per the reports, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar are keeping a close eye on the investigation of Nashik Municipal Corporation’s land acquisition scam of around Rs 800 crore. It has also been alleged that the settlement committee was not constituted as per the rules for land acquisition.

A thorough investigation of the scam might lead to catching of a big fish in the scam. Many have demanded the Chief Minister should form a special committee to probe the entire scam. Large-scale land acquisition process took place in Nashik Municipal Corporation in 2020-2021 and 2021-2022. According to the reports, the amount and land under land acquisition are much more compared to the funds provided in the budget.

Similarly, many suspicious transactions have come to the fore during land acquisition. The owners were paid at rate of square metres instead of per hectare for their land, with some of the largest builders in the city being named.

District Guardian Minister Chhagan Bhujbal had visited NMC and conducted a panchnama on their management. He had promised to enquire into the matter while talking to reporters. As a result, a direct enquiry has been initiated following the orders of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Many have questioned whether the enquiry shall lead in the right direction. About 100 files have been handed over to the enquiry committee so far. Discussions are being held in the municipal circles and the issue of land acquisition has been the talk of the town.

Senior and junior officers involved?

While the land acquisition process is under Nashik Municipal Corporation, due to non-compliance with various rules, the government has ordered an enquiry into this matter, and the process has begun. Names of some senior and junior officials of the corporation are also being discussed in these scams, but at present, no official name has come to the fore. With time, as the scam will unfold, the names of these officials shall become crystal clear.