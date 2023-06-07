Ind vs Aus: Roger Binny at Oval in London

The occasion was the finals of the World Test Championship between India and Australia being played at the historic Oval ground in London.

The atmosphere was electrifying with the stadium filled with many indian supporters, wearing colourful attire and headgear with Indian tri colour and other paraphernalia.

During Lunch time, in the ordinary public stand soaked in bright sunshine in walkef Roger Binny, President of BCCI with two other. They took their seat among other ordinary spectators.

It was hot and the seats were not the one you would expect a former Indian cricketer and Indian cricket Board official would occupy. He was cool and composed. No fuss of being a celebrity and the Boss of Indian cricket.

He smiled, acknowledged the cheering crowd who were equally surprised to see amongst them. He allowed photos and selfies to be taken and sat unfazed like any other ordinary spectator. It was refreshing to see this attitude and behaviour.

He sets an example of how it should be in a democracy!