Increasing cases of forest fires

NASHIK: For the second time in the last two months, a forest fire erupted in the Sula Hill, located north of Matori village in Nashik Taluka. Hundreds of acres of forest land, including forest resources, birds, rare plants, grass, wildlife, and rich biodiversity, have burnt to ashes.

Environmentalists have expressed concerns over the increasing forest fires in the district and alleged that the concerned departments, including the forest department, don’t take any serious action against the increasing frequency of forest fires. The rich forest resources, flora and fauna, are burning to ashes and saving them is the need of the hour.

In the last two months, forest fires have erupted in Brahmagiri, Harsul Mountains, Ramshej, twice on Sula Hill and other hills and mountains. Shivakarya Gadkot Conservation Society’s Founder Ram Khurdal, forest ranger Deshpande, Laxman Lokhande of Matori, Suraj Lokhande, Eknath Bedkule of Ashewadi risked their lives and extinguished the forest fire after three hours of continuous efforts.

"On behalf of our organisation, we have written to the Minister of State for Environment Aaditya Thackeray, forest department and District Superintendent of Police. In the report, I have stated measures to prevent forest fires in the hills and mountains. Taking strict action against the culprits and conducting mock drills to contain forest fires shall aid in preventing damage to the environment. If we save nature today, nature will support our health in future."- Ram Khurdal

Fire at Temple Hill

Deolali Camp: A fire erupted at Deolali Camp’s favourite tourist attraction Temple Hill yesterday evening around 06:00 pm. The trees in the area were burnt down as the fire spread. The famous Temple Hill (Khandoba Tekadi) attracts tourists from all over the district. As the district is witnessing rising temperatures every day, people flock to the hill in the evening to spend quality time amid greenery and cold winds.

As the fire erupted in the garden’s compound, the citizens witnessed the smoke and flames and informed Deolali Camp’s fire brigade department. The latter rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire. The cause of fire is yet to be ascertained. Deolali Cantonment Board has requested tourists and citizens to take precautions and ensure everyone’s safety.