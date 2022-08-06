Increased paper cost impacts photocopy rate

The rise in the cost of raw materials is one of the reasons for the increasingrate of photocopy. Another reason the imports were hampered was due to political turmoil. The majority of paper was imported from foreign nations,but it is now halted. India has a very limited supply of paper since there aren’t enough of the raw resources from which the paper got manufactured.

Deshdoot Times spoke to printing shops at Gangapur Road in the city. The cost of paper is rising, and the import has a negative impact on printing, according to a store owner. Additionally, the customers are having trouble paying the additional cost for the photocopy.

(Article by: Vishwas Aher, intern at Deshdoot Times)