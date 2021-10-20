Increased C-section a cause of worry

DEOLALI CAMP: NCP district president, women’s wing, Prerna Balkwade, met Rajesh Tope, Maharashtra Health Minister, and spoke about the issues many pregnant women in the district and state are suffering from. She met him yesterday during his visit to Nashik and spoke about the required restrictions on private hospitals to stop them from opting for caesarean deliveries unnecessarily.

During her meet, she stated that the private hospitals opt for caesarean section (C-section) in almost 70% of the delivery cases for personal financial gains. This unwanted procedure is affecting the females and their babies' health severely. To curb this infamous trend, Balkwade appealed to him for imposing restrictions on private hospitals in terms of caesarean delivery rates and NICU (Neonatal Intensive Care Unit) charges/rates.

If the charges get capped, the private hospital will stop looting families. Also, the health ministry should provide additional facilities in primary health centres so that pregnant females can avail themselves of the benefits. She added that the international healthcare community considers 10 to 15% C-section deliveries an ideal rate.

However, more than 70% of delivery cases in private hospitals account for C-section deliveries. In government hospitals, 70-80% of deliveries are normal, and only 10-20% are caesarean. Why does the proportion reverse in private hospitals? Adequate facilities in primary health centres and civil hospitals will invite families to choose government hospitals, not private ones. In private hospitals, the charges for a normal delivery range from Rs.8,000 to Rs.50,000, while C-section charges range from Rs. 45,000 to Rs.1,56,000.

After the delivery, the baby is kept in a NICU; its rate ranges from Rs.15,000 to Rs.25,000 per day. The families end up paying the bill in lakhs. She appealed to the health minister to improve the facilities at the primary health centres and help females lead healthier life. Also, more civil hospitals in the district with adequate facilities is the need of the hour.