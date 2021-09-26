Increase vendor base for defence manufacturing hub: Godse

NASHIK: Our country spends most on defence related equipment and armament. If these are manufactured in our country, this sector can contribute to saving foreign exchange. However, we will need defence hubs in industrial towns like Nashik to become self-reliant in the defence manufacturing sector, stated MP Hemant Godse while speaking at a seminar organised by Abhuday Bharat Mega Defense Cluster at Nashik Engineering Cluster (NEC), at the initiative of Godse, in Ambad on Saturday.

Highlighting that Nashik is the golden triangle of Mumbai, Pune, and Aurangabad, he said the city is well connected. It is also privileged by the presence of defence installations by way of HAL Ojhar, Artillery Centre, and School of Artillery in Deolali, which provides a defence culture to the city. The city has all favourable situation to develop a defence hub. Entrepreneurs and Industrialists should look at this as an opportunity and enter into defence manufacturing.

A defence hub would act as a catalyst for all such entrepreneurs. He urged that the vendor base relating to the defence hub should increase in the city. Adding that defence manufacturing can be a very expensive affair, the MP explained that ancillary units to defence manufacturing industries can be a way out, and for this, the vendor base should increase. If hundreds of vendors come together, we can form a cluster or a defence hub. This will also promote vendor business and help the overall economy of the city and the country. Additionally, one can gain pride and satisfaction from being able to contribute to the security of the nation. Godse said that the defence vendors in the city are around 250 today and this number should largely increase.

Dhavan Rawal, CEO of Abhuday Bharat Mega Defense Cluster, also urged that Nashik has a favourable environment for a defence hub. If Nashik entrepreneurs increase the vendor base, it will not only help the industry and the nation but also engineering students in the city. Ret. Col. Anand also guided the participants online. The seminar was chaired by Vikram Sarda, Chairman, Nashik Engineering Cluster. It was attended by Mohit Shrivastav, Executive Officer (NEC), office bearers of NEC, industrialists, and entrepreneurs from the Nashik industry.