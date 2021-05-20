Increase the supply of amphotericin-B injection: MP Godse

NASHIK: Although the number of Covid cases is decreasing in Nashik, patients are suffering from mucormycosis. The number of those suffering from this disease is increasing. MP Hemant Godse demanded to increase the stock of amphotericin-B injections for the patients in the district. He made this demand to the Food and Drug Administration officials.

The second wave of Covid-19 pandemic has hit entire North Maharashtra including Nashik city. As the number of infected people has been declining over the past week, mucormycosis has been on the rise. Government hospitals have a high number of patients suffering from mucormycosis. Apart from this, a large number of patients are also admitted to private hospitals.

There is a big difference between the data obtained from the district health administration and the actual number of patients being treated in private hospitals. Citizens and doctors met MP Godse and informed him that there is less supply of amphotericin-B injections which are using to treat those patients suffering from mucormycosis.

According to the health department, there are 39 patients in government hospitals and patients were also taking treatment at private hospitals. Taking note of this, MP Godse met D R. Gahane, Joint Commissioner, Food and Drug Administration, Mumbai. At this time L.D. Pinto was also present. During the discussion, MP Godse made Gahane aware of the difference between the statistics received by the district health administration and the actual number of mucormycosis patients. Gahane assured that the supply of amphotericinB injection would be increased soon as possible.

"The number of patients suffering from Mucormycosis is increasing in Nashik city and North Maharashtra as well. As the quota for amphotericinB injections is lower in comparison to this, officials assured that the injection quota will be increased soon after discussions with a concerned company." - Hemant Godse, MP, Nashik