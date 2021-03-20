Deshdoot Times

Increase the number of vaccination centres in Nashik: Thackeray

Increase the number of vaccination centres in Nashik: Thackeray
Sandip Chavan
Nashik
CM Uddhav Thackeray
Covid19
Municipal Commissioner Kailas Jadhav
vaccination centres
Subscribe now to get unlimited access

We're glad you're enjoying Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live. Login and subscribe to continue reading this story.

Already a user? Login

Related Stories

No stories found.
Latest Marathi News, Marathi News Paper, Breaking News In Marathi, Marathi Batmya Live
www.deshdoot.com