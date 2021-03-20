Increase the number of vaccination centres in Nashik: Thackeray

<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: As Covid-19 is spreading rapidly, citizens know the importance of getting vaccinated now. Proper planning is required to increase the percentage of vaccinations. Given this, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray directed the Municipal Commissioner to increase the number of vaccination centres in Nashik city on Friday.</p>.<p>He was speaking at a review meeting held at Corona cell at Ojhar airport on Friday (March 19). Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte, Principal Secretary (health) Dr. Pradeep Vyas, District Collector Suraj Mandhare, Commissioner of Police Deepak Pandey, Municipal Commissioner Kailas Jadhav, Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Parishad Leena Bansod, Additional Superintendent of Police Sharmishtha Walawalkar, District Surgeon Dr. Ratna Ravkhande were present. </p><p>Citizens should co-operate with the administration as the situation is more challenging this time. It is necessary to keep an eye on the patients staying under home quarantine and take strict action against those violating the rules. Take strict action against those who are roaming without masks, Chief Minister instructed the police department. </p><p>Restrictions issued by the district administration should be implemented strictly, he stated and instructed the District Collector to take a further decision after seeing people’s response.</p>