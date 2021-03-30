<p><strong>NASHIK</strong>: Due to an increase in groundwater level, the district has not been in need of additional water tankers for the last two years. However, the water supply department has kept its plan B ready to tackle any situation which can be occurred in future. According to the report, the groundwater level has increased this year. However, the administration will have to keep an eye on Dindori, Igatpuri, Peth, and Trimbakeshwar talukas. In some areas, there may be scarcity due to local geography and excess fetching of water. At those places, it will be necessary to solve the problem as per the demand and at the taluka level. Drought areas had received relatively high rainfall last year. So there is no shortage yet. However, Zilla Parishad Water Supply Department has prepared a water scarcity action plan of about Rs 11.11 crore.</p><p><strong>150% rainfall in drought prone tehsils</strong> </p><p>Although the average water storage in the district’s dams is currently 54 per cent, the groundwater table is however at a satisfactory level. As a result, the picture is that there will be no water shortage for at least another two months. The district has received more than 100 per cent rainfall last year, while the talukas known as drought-prone, including Yeola, Sinnar, Chandwad, Malegaon and Deola had received 150 per cent rainfall.</p>