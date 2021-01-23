Nashik : While there has been a decline in ITI admissions, there has been a 20 per cent increase in admissions to engineering diploma courses. Admission to post-secondary diploma courses is 100 per cent complete.

The admission process for the engineering diploma course under the Directorate of Technical Education has just been completed. This year has witnessed a dramatic increase in admissions.

This year, ‘School Connect’ was launched by the Directorate of Technology to provide information to the students about this diploma course. As a result, admission to engineering diploma courses has reached 60 per cent this year. In 2018, the enrollment was 41 per cent. The enrollment in post-secondary diploma courses has been 100 per cent this year.

The information of polytechnic was conveyed through a special initiative to the headmaster, teachers and students.

It also informed teachers about the facilities available in it. Special efforts were made by the headmasters and teachers of all the technical institutes in the state in this special initiative. Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant and Principal Secretary Omprakash Gupta also provided special guidance.